Aga Khan Music Awards winners bag Sh50m

The Aga Khan Music Awards ended in Lisbon, Portugal, on Sunday with winners taking home $500,000 (Sh50 million) in prizes.

The final concert brought together 10 laureates, six categories and 13 countries from Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe and North America in a showcase for diversity and pluralism through music. A Patron’s award was also conferred.

The awards were presented by His Highness the Aga Khan, President of the Portuguese Republic Prof Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, and Prince Amyn Aga Khan.

CREATIVITY

The music awards were established by His Highness the Aga Khan to recognise exceptional creativity, promise and enterprise in musical performance, creation, education, preservation and revitalisation in societies across the world in which Muslims have a significant presence.

Finalists included Ahmad Al Khatib, oud (Palestine); Shahou Andalibi, Persian ney (Iran); Nai Barghouti, vocal and flute (Palestine); Huda Asfour, oud and qanun (Palestine); Sougata Roy Chowdhury, sarod (India); Burak Kaynarca, oud (Turkey); Asin Khan Langa, vocal and sarangi (India); Ejaz Sher Ali Khan, vocal and harmonium (Pakistan); Arash Mohafez, santur (Iran); Abeer Nehme, vocal (Lebanon); Reza Parvizade, kamancheh (Iran); Mohamad Osman, oud and buzuq (Syria); Mustafa Said, oud (Egypt); and Nasim Siabishahrivar, vocal (Iran).