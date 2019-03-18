The properties are associated with Ms Phyllis Njeri, Mr Jeremiah Gichini Ngirita and their mother Lucy Wambui Ngitira.

The said properties were frozen last year, after the agency convinced Justice Hediwg Ong’udi that they suspected that they were proceeds of crime.

By SAM KIPLAGAT

More by this Author

Assets Recovery Agency wants five parcels of land and three vehicles belonging to three members of the Ngirita family forfeited to the government.

In an application to be heard on April 15, Assets Recovery Agency said it believes that the parcels of land and the vehicles are proceeds of crime.

The said properties were frozen last year after the agency convinced Justice Hediwg Ong’udi that they suspected that they were proceeds of crime.

The properties are associated with Ms Phyllis Njeri, Mr Jeremiah Gichini Ngirita and their mother Ms Lucy Wambui Ngirita.

ASSETS

They include a parcel of land in Waitaluk in Kitale, measuring 0.70 hectares, another land is situated in Naivasha town, which was sold to Mrs Ngirita by New Hope for All Nations on July 8, 2016 and another one in Nakuru East measuring an acre which she acquired on April 25, 2017.

She is also alleged to have purchased a land in Kiamunyi area of Nakuru town in an agreement dated October 28, 2016 while Mr Gichini is said to have acquired a parcel in Mwicingiri area in Naivasha on July 1, 2016.

Also to be forfeited to the government are three vehicles, two Toyota station wagons and a pick-up registered in the names of Opportunity International Wedco Limited and Platinum Credit.

The agency said through investigations into their bank statements and documents concerning the accounts, it was established that the three and their business entities and associates received funds fraudulently from National Youth Service split in several transactions.