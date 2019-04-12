Agnes Odhiambo: Kenya’s first Controller of Budget

Ms Odhiambo is the first Controller of Budget, a constitutional office she took up in August 2011 after emerging the best candidate out of 157 applicants.

This is not her only first. She was the first female student at the University of Nairobi to graduate with a first-class honours in her area of study.

She is a certified public accountant, a fellow of the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Kenya (ICPAK) and has served on the Board of Directors of Kenya Women Microfinance Bank (KWFT) since August 2013.

As Controller of Budget, Odhiambo plays a huge role in the management of the country’s public resources.

Hers is an independent office established under Article 228 of the Constitution of Kenya 2010, whose primary mandate is to oversee the use of government budgets.

Her main role is to provide oversight, control and advice in implementing budgets in the national and county governments.

DUTIES

Odhiambo is responsible for approving withdrawals from the Consolidated Fund, the County Revenue Fund and the Equalisation Fund and giving quarterly reports to the Senate and National Assembly.

She is also mandated to arbitrate between the national and the county governments, ensuring disputes on budget matters are amicably resolved.

The nature of her office has driven her into the political arena and brought her under scrutiny.

She constantly provides public education on policy issues to do with budgetary allocations and implementation.

Odhiambo’s main challenge remains ensuring funds at the national and county levels are used according to the law, especially at the committee level. Accounting procedures in many constituencies are not satisfactory.

ATTRIBUTES

She hopes to turn things around by developing information technology (IT) systems that can assist in proper record-keeping and transparent accounting procedures.

Odhiambo detests shortcuts and failure. Hard work, prayer and obedience are the virtues that guide her.

Before her appointment as Controller of Budget, Odhiambo was the chief executive officer of the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) in which she oversaw the disbursement of funds to constituencies.

She has a wealth of financial management experience garnered through various roles in different organisations.