Al Shabaab attacks US base in Lamu...

Al Shabaab militants launched a 4 am attack on the Manda-Magogoni naval base in Lamu County on Sunday, Lamu County Commissioner Irungu Macharia confirmed to the Nation.

He said the heavily armed terrorists invaded Camp Simba, which has a US military presence, early Sunday morning.

By the time this story went to press, locals told the Nation that exchange of fire had stopped.

Cases of casualties or injuries are yet to be established.

The Somalia-based terror group has claimed the attack on Camp Simba.

Mr Macharia said he was heading to the scene and would give more details once he got there.

"It's true. There is an attack by suspected Al-Shabaab militants at Manda-Mahogoni Naval base...KDF (Kenya Defence Forces) are dealing with the criminals who invaded the camp since 4 am today."

KDF aircraft has responded with some bombs.

The Shabaab militants reportedly came from Hindi area. They are said to have disconnected power before launching their attack.

There is currently a power outage in Hindi.