The High Court has directed Mombasa tycoon Ali Badrudin Punjani to serve the Inspector General of Police and Director of Public Prosecutions with an application seeking bail to prevent police from arresting him.

Justice Farah Amin directed Mr Punjani, who filed his application through lawyer Jared Magolo, to serve the IG and the DPP not later than 10am Friday.

DRUG TRAFFICKING

The Judge sitting in Mombasa, directed the application to be mentioned on Monday next week before the judge on duty.

Mr Punjani, who is suspected of being involved in drug trafficking, filed the application on Wednesday seeking to be granted bail to prevent arrest by police.

Through his lawyer, Mr Punjani says that he has been threatened with arrest upon landing in the country from abroad where he was seeking medical attention.

In the application, Mr Magolo argues that Mr Punjani had intended to return home on August 26 but his medical condition did not allow him, forcing him to reschedule his return.

“No charge has been preferred or any reason given for the threat and arrest of Mr Punjani,” argues Mr Magolo in the application in which he has sued the IG and the DPP.

RESIDENCE

Mr Magolo argues that on August 13, Mr Punjani’s palatial residence was searched in the presence of his advocates and nothing incriminating was found.

“As indicated in the search certificate, the purported reason for search was the suspicion of dealing in narcotics,” argues Mr Magolo in the application.

According to the application, the officers took many of Mr Punjani’s documents which included a title deed, bank books, cheque books, electronics, bank slips and records, and log books.

The lawyer says that without any good reasons, five people found in Mr Punjani’s house were arrested and taken to a court in Shanzu where there was no charge preferred against them.

“The application (in Shanzu court) was eventually dismissed and those to be arrested released and file closed,” says Mr Magolo.

Mr Magolo further says that there continues to be a threat of arresting Mr Punjani as soon as he arrives in the country without giving any reasons.

He says that Mr Punjani who has been out of the county seeking medical attention, has committed no crime.

ARREST

“It is clear breach of the applicants’ right that he seeks to be released on bond to prevent unnecessary arrest,” says Mr Magolo.

Police in Mombasa had said that upon his arrival, Mr Punjani will be arrested for interrogation.

“We will arrest him the minute he gets into the country. We want him to come and explain to us where he got all his wealth. We got a lot of cheques, title deeds and more than Sh63,000 from his house during our crackdown,” said former Mombasa police boss Johnston Ipara.

Mr Ipara, who has since been transferred to Uasin Gishu, had maintained that the businessman remains a drug trafficking suspect as they believe he is directly or indirectly involved in the narcotics trade.