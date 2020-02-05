All quiet at Kabarak as locals ponder life without Moi

By NATION TEAM

The Kabarak home of former President Moi remained deserted on Tuesday even as the news of his death swept through the nation.

However, it was a beehive of activity at the Lee Funeral Home and at his Kabarnet Gardens residence in Nairobi as relatives and friends gathered to pay their last respects.

It was a busy morning at the funeral home, especially after the former President’s body was transferred to the facility at around 8.20am. Those present included Chief of Defence Forces General Samson Mwathethe, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i and Baringo Senator Gideon Moi.

In his brief address to journalists, Senator Moi said his father, who ruled the country for 24 years, passed away peacefully.

GRATITUDE

"I was by his side and, as a family, we have accepted it. Mine is just to give my heartfelt gratitude to all Kenyans and non-Kenyans for the prayers and thoughts that they have been giving to Mzee and to our family," he said.

There was tight security at the funeral home and surrounding areas, with one side of Argwings Kodhek Road closed to the public.

Police vetted those who wanted to use the road, mostly allowing journalists, Mzee Moi’s family members and select VIPs to use the road. General Service Unit police officers took control of the road, alongside traffic police.

Leaders whose career in politics the late President helped mould described him as a father figure and a teacher. Former vice- president and Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi, Bungoma Senator Moses Wetang'ula, former Makadara Member of Parliament Fred Gumo, Bahati MP Kimani Ngunjiri and politician Sam Nyamweya were among former Moi acolytes who rejected the ''dictator'' tag he bore for a good part of his reign, saying he was only after enforcing discipline in politics.

DICTATORSHIP

"I never saw dictatorship but discipline and firm decisions of leadership. He was full of wisdom and knowledge," former State House Assistant Comptroller and Assistant Minister Franklin Bett said.

They credited their careers in politics to Mr Moi saying he was a teacher and a mentor. Mombasa businessman and philanthropist Mohamed Jaffer said: "It is with great sorrow that I received the sad news of the demise of our retired President Daniel Toroitich arap Moi. We also wish to appreciate his love and dedication to the country and his contribution to its development, which raised the status of Kenya both regionally and internationally.”

At Kabarnet Gardens, Senator Moi together with members of his family received numerous guests visiting to condole with them. The family later on released a statement expressing their gratitude to President Uhuru Kenyatta and the entire nation.

“We ... ask for your prayers for the family and the people of Kenya who are bereaved by this great loss of someone they loved and lived with for all their lives,” Raymond Moi, on behalf of the family, said.

STATE FUNERAL

The family said announcements on burial preparations will be made by the government following President Kenyatta’s announcement that Mzee Moi shall be accorded a State funeral. In Kabarak, General Service Unit (GSU) personnel manning the entrances to the home did not allow any civilian to gain access, with employees saying no relatives were present as they had all travelled to Nairobi.

At Menengai trading centre in Rongai and Rafiki Farms in Kabarak, locals said Moi’s death had dealt a blow to the local community.

“Most of us are employees of Moi either at his home, his farms, schools or the university,” said a Menengai resident, Mr Daniel Kibet. He said Mr Moi was generous and empathetic.

“Even after he retired as President, Mzee Moi would still try and understand our problems,” he said.

At Rafiki Farms in Kabarak, Rev Philip Rono said Moi’s good deeds were tangible.

“He brought electricity, water and good roads. He donated land to the poor and educated children from poor backgrounds, especially girls,” he said.