Allow Itumbi to file ‘murder plot’ videos: MPs

“I have an audio and video recording of material that could show, subject to investigations, that a meeting could have happened at which discussions were held on possibility of assassinating one of my employers, particularly the DP,” said Mr Itumbi.

Appearing in court on Thursday, Mr Itumbi requested to be allowed to present a recording of a meeting at La Mada Hotel in Nairobi, where the alleged plot to kill the DP was hatched.

By DENNIS LUBANGA

More by this Author

By GAITANO PESSA

More by this Author

Members of Parliament allied to Deputy President William Ruto Friday demanded that the court should allow Dennis Itumbi to present his evidence over an alleged plot to assassinate the DP.

Speaking at Machakusi Primary School in Teso South constituency, Bumula MP Mwambu Mabonga and his Kimilili counterpart Didmus Barasa gave the magistrate hearing the case a one week ultimatum to admit the alleged audio and video clips to be played in court.

CONFUSION

“One of the suspects has said he has evidence into the alleged plot to kill you. This is not a case that should be allowed to proceed for more than a month. We, therefore, want the audio clip played within this week so that the truth can be known and action taken against the perpetrators,” said Mr Mabonga.

He urged Dr Ruto to be ever vigilant against some “foxes” within the ruling Jubilee party who are out to harm him.

“If you don’t destroy these foxes they are likely to bring confusion in this country. They should not be allowed to take Kenyans for a ride,” he added.

Appearing in court on Thursday, Mr Itumbi requested to be allowed to present a recording of a meeting at La Mada Hotel in Nairobi, where the alleged plot to kill the DP was hatched.

“I have an audio and video recording of material that could show, subject to investigations, that a meeting could have happened at which discussions were held on possibility of assassinating one of my employers, particularly the DP,” said Mr Itumbi.

Speaking in Sirisia, Bungoma County, Dr Ruto kept off the debate on Mr Itumbi’s arrest and instead promised to work with all leaders irrespective of their political affiliations or region.

He said the Malaba-Busia road will be completed by the end of the year while promising to fast-track the solutions for the water challenges in the county.

“We have set aside Sh1.1 billion to address water challenges in the region. We are working closely with the African Development Bank and other partners to ensure the projects start in August,” said the DP.

The project, which aims at tapping water from Mt Elgon, will benefit residents of Busia and Bungoma counties.

PROJECTS

Dr Ruto urged leaders from across the political divide to tone down on divisive politics, and instead support the Jubilee administration to realise President Uhuru Kenyatta's Big Four agenda.

"We have agreed as Kenyans that we don't want divisive politics because that is what makes us to lag behind," he said.

Dr Ruto reiterated the need for Kenyans to co-exist without allowing politics to divide them.

“We are one people and Kenyan politics should be about uniting our people and bringing development. We want leaders to do politics that will transform Kenya moving forward," he added.

The DP was speaking at Lwandanyi ACK Primary School in Sirisia where he presided over a funds drive in aid of a boda boda sacco.

Dr Ruto further said together with President Kenyatta, they are committed to working with all leaders from across the political divide.

"I, together with President Kenyatta, will make sure that we work with all the elected leaders in a bid to unite Kenyans. We have no time for all those who oppose our agenda for Kenya," he added.

The DP added that the government is committed to protecting all small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the country.