By RICHARD MUNGUTI

More by this Author

A private company executive who is accused of assaulting and seriously injuring a police officer in Nairobi will spend six days in police custody.

Alex Harpe allegedly attacked Police Corporal Duncan Kiprono and caused disturbance at Azuri Hotel in Kileleshwa on October 14.

He has denied the charges.

BAIL REQUEST

Mr Harpe's request for release on bail was vehemently opposed on Friday by the officer's lawyers Felix Kiprono, Festus Mbati and Francis Karanja.

"If released he will flee and interfere with witnesses," Mr Kiprono said.

Advertisement

“The accused injured a police officer [and chased] away a receptionist at Azuri Hotel."

He further noted that the law permits courts to deny suspects release if they are deemed a threat to witnesses.

FLIGHT RISK

State prosecutor James Gachoka said there were compelling reasons for denying the suspect bail. He said Mr Harpe was a flight risk.

“I urge this court to exercise its discretion in favour of the prosecution and deny him bond,” Mr Gachoka said.

He also urged Milimani Senior Principal Magistrate Hellen Onkwani to set an early hearing date.

A defence lawyer urged the magistrate to release the suspect, noting the Constitution does not discriminate against local citizens and foreigners.

“All are treated equally in the face of the law," the court heard.