Former Attorney-General Amos Wako on Wednesday came out to battle his recent ban from setting foot on US soil.

Mr Wako told journalists in Nairobi that he was in the dark on reasons for the order imposed by Secretary of State Michael Pompeo despite “a FOIA (Freedom of Information Act) request” by his personal lawyer.

In the 2012 application, Mr Wako wanted full disclosure of the accusations that led the State Department to deny him a visa in November 2009.