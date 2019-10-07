By ANTHONY KITIMO

Transporters in Mombasa on Sunday said they will continue with their protest Monday to push the government to allow them access the port to carry and nominate cargo.

Terming last week’s announcement to suspend a directive to haul cargo using standard gauge railway (SGR) a public relations exercise, they said the rule is still in force on the ground.

The group said their efforts to access the port on Friday and Saturday morning were futile after they were turned away by security who said they were yet to receive communication allowing them access.

Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia did not respond to calls and a texts sent to him seeking clarification on the issue.

Contacted, Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) Head of Corporate Affairs Bernard Osero said he could not comment on the issue because he was on the road. “I cannot talk to you because I am driving,” he said.

MASHUJAA BOYCOTT

Led by Salim Karama and Harriet Muganda under the umbrella Okoa Mombasa Coalition, transporters expressed disappointment over lack of implementation of the Thursday directive in a Saturday meeting.

It was also attended by Mombasa Senator Mohammed Faki, Kisauni MP Ali Mbogo and Kenya Transporters Association chief executive Dennis Ombok.

“The suspension was good but we want it to be revoked as the directive was illegal. We shall continue to exercise our right to peaceful demonstration from today until our demands are met,” said Mr Karama.

He also said their plan to boycott Mashujaa Day celebrations which will be held at Mama Ngina Drive still stands.

Mr Mbogo, who praised national government over investments at the Coast, was booed and asked to leave the meeting.

HUGE BUSINESS

During the Friday Mombasa Port weekly meeting, KPA said they will only suspend the rule once they receive a written notice.

“During our weekly meeting, we were told we cannot nominate cargo or carry any consignment until KPA receives official communication on what was agreed on Thursday,” said Mr Roy Mwanthi, the Kenya International Freight and Warehousing Association chairman.

The government revoked a directive to haul cargo direct from Mombasa to Nairobi via SGR and allowed nomination of cargo to be done at an importer’s place of choice.

The meeting which made the resolution was chaired by Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i and Mr Macharia. The move was a big relief for dozens of businesses and people who were rendered jobless by the SGR directive.