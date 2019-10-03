The notice by the corporation comes just days after a video went viral showing a couple who were drunk on the train, causing other passengers discomfort.

Anger from citizens who claim the agency is seeking to profiteer.

Kenya Railways issued a notice prohibiting all alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, as well as cooked food from the trains.

Passengers making the five-hour trip between the capital Nairobi and the seaside city of Mombasa have to either contend with hunger or pay exorbitant prices for the food offered on board trains.

This follows a directive that has barred travellers from bring food and drinks to the trains.

On Wednesday, the Kenya Railways issued a notice prohibiting all alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, as well as cooked food from the train, warning passengers that they will be searched and food items confiscated at the checkpoints at the termini and stations.

The notice, which was posted on the corporation’s social media accounts, was met with anger from citizens who claimed it was seeking to profiteer.

FOOD PRICES

One of the key issues raised by Kenyans was that the prices of refreshments served is exorbitant while the food itself is of poor quality or worse, stale.

“Kenya Railways please be client-oriented and not profit-oriented. Have you even tried to find out how long it takes for those trolley people to serve everyone? From Mombasa, I had to wait for them and we were past Mtito (Andei) ndio nikafikiwa (when they reached me). Not forgetting stale and overpriced.... Revisit,” Naomi Kingola lamented.

“I ate (the food on the train) once, (and I got) food poisoning. I eat before boarding. Chakula chao sitaki mimi (I do not want their food),” Kui Angela recounted her unfortunate journey.

“By introducing such rules, make sure you reduce the prices of your food they are very expensive,” Mercie Oloo advised.

Others declared that they would not use the trains and prefer bus transport due to its more lenient rules.

“With these archaic directives by KRC, the bus transport will remain my choice, I cannot travel without drinks plus my prepared snacks,” Vincent Mutinda said.

SPECIAL NEEDS

A few people voiced concerns that the ban on foods would negatively affect some passengers with special needs and diets.

Wendy Wamboi Macopolo wondered, “What of mothers with small kids who are supposed to carry food? SGR you are failing big time!”

“Does this include lactating mothers? I suggest you first provide proper (food) for variety and make the prices ideal before such happens,” Zachary wa Mureithi observed.

Tassia Butlin also shared that, “I am vegetarian, I cannot eat the poor quality cooked food you supply on the train. I do not see why you feel people cannot bring the food they wish to eat. I understand banning alcohol, you have done that from the start, but food is crazy!”

GOOD MOVE

A section of the commenters however supported the move to ban food, for various reasons.

“That's a welcome move. I once travelled with my young son and wife and in our coach there were ladies drinking and dancing bendovers. My two-year-old son stared at me wondering why I had to subject him to that and from then I either take a flight or drive to Mombasa because I mind about what my son is watching since my wish is to raise him away from these evils,” Henry Kararu said.