The Kamani family patriarch is dead at the age of 88.

Billionaire Chamanlal Kamani died on Monday September 23 and his body will be cremated at the Kariokor crematorium on Wednesday at 2pm.

His grand entry to Kenya in 1950 made news, but he made bigger headlines in the infamous Anglo-leasing scandal.

He was charged alongside his two sons Deepak and Rashmi with five counts of conspiracy to commit an economic crime and fraudulent acquisition of public resources totalling Sh10.4 billion for services not provided.

The offences, committed between July 2003 and June 2004, also enlist three companies said to have benefited from huge payments in Anglo-leasing contracts designed to provide modernised security surveillance systems for the police force.

The scandal was the biggest blot in former president Mwai Kibaki’s administration and caused turbulence in President Uhuru Kenyatta’s early days as Kenya was forced to meet its contractual end for services not provided.

Kamani’s wealth portfolio is diverse. The family owns some of the best hotels and resorts in the world. They are also in the real estate business and have a stake in the dairy industry.