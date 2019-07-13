By GEORGE MUNENE

By JOSEPH WANGUI

President Uhuru Kenyatta is among the many dignitaries attending the traditional wedding of Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru and city lawyer Kamotho Waiganjo.

Ms Waiguru and Mr Waiganjo met 10 years ago in a ferry in Likoni, Mombasa County, while travelling to a conference on the Constitution.

Lawyer Kamotho Waiganjo arrives at Kiamugumo Primary School in Gichugu constituency for his traditional marriage to Kirinyaga Governor Anne Mumbi Waiguru, July 13, 2019. PHOTO | JOSEPH KANYI | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Guests arrived early for the event taking place at Kiamugumo Primary School in Gichugu constituency.

So far, those present include Orange Democratic Movement leader Raila Odinga, Cabinet and principal secretaries and at least 30 members of Parliament including woman representatives Florence Mutua (Busia) and Gladys Wanga (Homa Bay).

Others are Narok Senator Ledama ole Kina, Siaya Senator James Orengo, Public Service Chief Administrative Secretary Rachel Shebesh, Nairobi politician Beatrice Elachi and Gender Commission member Priscilla Nyokabi.

Mr Odinga arrived to a rousing welcome from the residents.

ODM leader Raila Odinga (C), Narok Senator Ledama ole Kina (R) and Siaya Senator James Orengo of Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru and city lawyer Kamotho Waiganjo's traditional wedding at Kiamugumo Primary School in Gichugu constituency on July 13, 2019. PHOTO | JOSEPH KANYI | NATION MEDIA GROUP

The lawmakers said they were excited and described the event as well-organised.

Ms Mutua said, "We have come from far and wide to witness and celebrate the wedding of our friend."

Public Service CAS Rachel Shebesh, Nairobi politician Beatrice Elachi and Gender Commission member Priscilla Nyokabi arrive for Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru and city lawyer Kamotho Waiganjo's traditional wedding at Kiamugumo Primary School in Gichugu constituency on July 13, 2019. PHOTO | JOSEPH KANYI | NATION MEDIA GROUP

State House digital strategist Dennis Itumbi arrives at Kiamugumo Primary School in Gichugu constituency for Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru and city lawyer Kamotho Waiganjo's traditional wedding on July 13, 2019. PHOTO | JOSEPH KANYI | NATION MEDIA GROUP

At the venue are two tents - one for dignitaries and the other for the public.

The presence of police, including the General Service Unit, is heavy.

Guests at Kiamugumo Primary School in Gichugu constituency ahead of Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru and city lawyer Kamotho Waiganjo's traditional wedding on July 13, 2019. PHOTO | JOSEPH KANYI | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Guests at Kiamugumo Primary School in Gichugu constituency ahead of Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru and city lawyer Kamotho Waiganjo's traditional wedding on July 13, 2019. PHOTO | JOSEPH KANYI | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Preparations included upgrading the road leading to the school and mounting screens to ensure all guests follow proceedings.

Mr Waiganjo arrived accompanied by traditional dancers, signifying the importance of the ceremony which is an important part of the Agikuyu's marriage rites.

Murang'a Woman Representative Sabina Chege arrives at Kiamugumo Primary School for Kirinyaga Governor Anne Mumbi and lawyer Kamotho Waiganjo's traditional wedding. PHOTO | JOSEPH KANYI | NATION MEDIA GROUP