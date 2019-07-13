  1. Home
  2. News

Uhuru attends Waiguru and Kamotho Waiganjo's wedding

Saturday July 13 2019

In Summary

  • Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru and city lawyer Kamotho Waiganjo met 10 years ago in a ferry in Likoni, Mombasa County, while travelling to a conference on the Constitution.
  • Mr Waiganjo accompanied by traditional dancers, signifying the importance of the ceremony which is an important part of the Agikuyu's marriage rites.
  • So far, those present include ODM leader Raila Odinga, Cabinet and principal secretaries and at least 30 members of Parliament including woman representatives Florence Mutua (Busia) and Gladys Wanga (Homa Bay).
  • Others are Narok Senator Ledama ole Kina, Siaya Senator James Orengo, Public Service Chief Administrative Secretary Rachel Shebesh, Nairobi politician Beatrice Elachi and Gender Commission member Priscilla Nyokabi.
Advertisement
 
GEORGE MUNENE
By GEORGE MUNENE
More by this Author
JOSEPH WANGUI
By JOSEPH WANGUI
More by this Author

President Uhuru Kenyatta is among the many dignitaries attending the traditional wedding of Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru and city lawyer Kamotho Waiganjo.

Ms Waiguru and Mr Waiganjo met 10 years ago in a ferry in Likoni, Mombasa County, while travelling to a conference on the Constitution.

Kamotho Waiganjo marries Waiguru

Lawyer Kamotho Waiganjo arrives at Kiamugumo Primary School in Gichugu constituency for his traditional marriage to Kirinyaga Governor Anne Mumbi Waiguru, July 13, 2019. PHOTO | JOSEPH KANYI | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Guests arrived early for the event taking place at Kiamugumo Primary School in Gichugu constituency.

So far, those present include Orange Democratic Movement leader Raila Odinga, Cabinet and principal secretaries and at least 30 members of Parliament including woman representatives Florence Mutua (Busia) and Gladys Wanga (Homa Bay).

Others are Narok Senator Ledama ole Kina, Siaya Senator James Orengo, Public Service Chief Administrative Secretary Rachel Shebesh, Nairobi politician Beatrice Elachi and Gender Commission member Priscilla Nyokabi.

Related Stories

Mr Odinga arrived to a rousing welcome from the residents.

Waiguru and Waiganjo wedding

ODM leader Raila Odinga (C), Narok Senator Ledama ole Kina (R) and Siaya Senator James Orengo of Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru and city lawyer Kamotho Waiganjo's traditional wedding at Kiamugumo Primary School in Gichugu constituency on July 13, 2019. PHOTO | JOSEPH KANYI | NATION MEDIA GROUP

The lawmakers said they were excited and described the event as well-organised.

Ms Mutua said, "We have come from far and wide to witness and celebrate the wedding of our friend."

Waiguru and Waiganjo wedding

Public Service CAS Rachel Shebesh, Nairobi politician Beatrice Elachi and Gender Commission member Priscilla Nyokabi arrive for Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru and city lawyer Kamotho Waiganjo's traditional wedding at Kiamugumo Primary School in Gichugu constituency on July 13, 2019. PHOTO | JOSEPH KANYI | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Waiguru and Waiganjo wedding

State House digital strategist Dennis Itumbi arrives at Kiamugumo Primary School in Gichugu constituency for Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru and city lawyer Kamotho Waiganjo's traditional wedding on July 13, 2019. PHOTO | JOSEPH KANYI | NATION MEDIA GROUP

At the venue are two tents - one for dignitaries and the other for the public.

The presence of police, including the General Service Unit, is heavy.

Waiguru and Waiganjo wedding

Guests at Kiamugumo Primary School in Gichugu constituency ahead of Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru and city lawyer Kamotho Waiganjo's traditional wedding on July 13, 2019. PHOTO | JOSEPH KANYI | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Waiguru and Waiganjo wedding

Guests at Kiamugumo Primary School in Gichugu constituency ahead of Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru and city lawyer Kamotho Waiganjo's traditional wedding on July 13, 2019. PHOTO | JOSEPH KANYI | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Preparations included upgrading the road leading to the school and mounting screens to ensure all guests follow proceedings.

Mr Waiganjo arrived accompanied by traditional dancers, signifying the importance of the ceremony which is an important part of the Agikuyu's marriage rites.

Sabina Chege at Uhuru's wedding

Murang'a Woman Representative Sabina Chege arrives at Kiamugumo Primary School for Kirinyaga Governor Anne Mumbi and lawyer Kamotho Waiganjo's traditional wedding. PHOTO | JOSEPH KANYI | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Waiguru and Waiganjo wedding

Some of the lawmakers attending Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru and city lawyer Kamotho Waiganjo's traditional wedding at Kiamugumo Primary School in Gichugu constituency on July 13, 2019. PHOTO | GEORGE MUNENE | NATION MEDIA GROUP