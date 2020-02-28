By PAUL LETIWA

More by this Author

Director of Public Prosecution Noordin Haji has yet again suffered a major blow in theSh87.6 million corruption case against Samburu Governor Moses Lenolkulal.

Before Judge Thomas Nzioki on Thursday, a key witness in the case said he had no evidence against the governor and 10 other accused persons.

Jeroam Lentoijoni, the second witness to take the stand, said he did not have any documentary evidence that the accused used Oryx Service Station to trade with Samburu.

Mr Lentoijoni, the county's procurement officer, also told the court that he was only called by investigator of the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to record a statement.

The witness presented a Declaration of Conflict of Interest letter dated April 5, 2013 that shows the governor transferred proprietorship of the service station to prevent any issues of conflict of interest.

FIRST WITNESS

Advertisement

During his cross examination as the first witness last week, Samburu's Treasury head Joseph Lekalkuli said the county procured fuel services from two other stations in Maralal town and in Baragoi, Samburu North, in a competitive process.

Mr Lekalkuli also said he was not aware of any scheme by the 11 accused persons to steal county funds.

"I don’t know of any plot by the accused persons to steal public property in Samburu,” he said.

The two are among 43 State witnesses the prosecution lined up to testify against the second-term governor.

DPP'S APPEAL

Last year, the governor and 10 other suspects were arrested in connection to a fuel-supply scandal in which Oryx Service Station, which the DPP alleged was owned by the county boss, was given a tender to supply the product.

DPP Haji said investigations established the governor traded with the county through Oryx Service Station for the supply of fuel since March 27, 2013.

However, the cross examination was stopped midway when the ODPP occasioned an adjournment to appeal a decision by the lower court on the mode of further cross-examination.