By FLORAH KOECH

Rescuers have found the bodies of six of the seven police officers who drowned in Kagir River, Baringo North, following flash floods on Thursday night.

One more body was found on Saturday, as the search entered day two, raising the total to six since Friday evening.

Twelve officers of the Anti-Stock Theft Unit were returning to their camp in Chemoe, from a security meeting in Kabarnet, when their truck was swept away by raging floodwaters.

Seven officers were swept downstream while five managed to jump to safety.

ROUGH TERRAIN

Rift Valley Regional Police Commander Marcus Ochola had been heading the search mission with the military's assistance.

Baringo County Commissioner Henry Wafula said they resumed the search at 6am on Saturday and that challenges included swollen rivers, heavy rainfall and a rough terrain.

“We have mobilised several of our officers and locals to assist, with two choppers from the police service and another from the military,” said Mr Wafula.

However, the aircraft cannot fly to some areas which are many kilometres away so the teams have to go there on foot.

Mr Wafula said residents in the neighbouring Tiaty Sub-county reported sighting a body, about 20 kilometres away from the accident scene.

“We have sent a team of security officers to the area to ascertain if the spotted body is of the missing officer. We will continue the search until [we find the last body]. We commend the locals on assisting us," he said.

The security team is also searching for the guns the officers had at the time of the accident.

CONDOLENCES

Baringo Governor Stanley Kiptis condoled with the Interior ministry and the drowned security officers' families.

“It is sad that we lost resourceful people who beefed up security in the porous region," Mr Kiptis said.

He also noted that the heavy rains have rendered roads impassable and left many homeless or displaced.

“We are trying our best to erect bridges in areas affected by floods to ease transport and avert more deaths," he said.