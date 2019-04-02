By DAVID MUCHUI

An anti-FGM activist was on Tuesday evening arrested on allegations of extorting money from the family of a 22-year-old woman who died of FGM complications last week in Meru.

Igembe Central DCC Josiah Odongo said Mr Kithela Kubai solicited money from the family promising to secure the release of the mother of the victim who was arrested and charged on Monday.

PROBE

“He extorted money from them but was unable to secure release of the woman. This is why the family reported the matter to the DCI leading to the arrest of the suspect,” Mr Odongo said, adding that investigation is ongoing.

Mr Kubai told Nation that the charges were trumped up to silence him. Mr Kubai has been reporting cases of FGM to authorities and the media.

Last year, Mr Kubai exposed an incident where a woman was forcefully 'cut' by her in-laws.

Earlier this week, Ms Aisha Mwathimba, the mother of the victim who died last week, was charged with failing to report the FGM incident and was released on a cash bail of Sh30,000.

The case will be heard in on June 5.

The victim, a mother of one who was married off early, died on Wednesday the same day she was admitted unconscious at the Muthara Sub-County Hospital.

“The patient was brought to Muthara hospital unconscious and on investigation she was found to have diabetes type 1. The diabetes was diagnosed earlier but had stopped taking medication. Health workers tried to control the sugar but it was not possible because she had a septic wound due to FGM. This is because diabetes complicates wounds and wounds complicate diabetes,” Dr Kimonye said on Friday.

The doctor said their attempts to help the girl regain consciousness were futile because of the infection.

Muthara hospital superintendent Geoffrey Koome said the girl’s guardian did not inform the hospital of the wound which was discovered during treatment.

“We did our best to manage the patient but the situation was complicated by severe sepsis,” Dr Koome said.