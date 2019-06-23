Anti-graft agency seeks to recover 990-acre ADC land

By DOMINIC WABALA

An investigation by anti-corruption detectives has revealed fresh details on the controversial allocation of land at the coast to powerful individuals for a fraction of the market rate.

A June 13 report by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) prepared for a parliamentary committee revealed that ministers, MPs, judicial officers and prominent business people were allocated the 990 acres of Agricultural Development Corporation (ADC) Kiswani land in Sabaki ward, Magarini Constituency, for a pittance.

ILLEGAL ALLOCATIONS

According to the investigators, when questioned about the illegal allocations, ADC presented to EACC, a document titled “Note for the file” dated January 17, 1994 authored by the then managing director Walter Kilele (now deceased).

The alleged document indicates that Kilele presented the ADC Kiswani Holding Grounds case to former President Daniel arap Moi, in which permission was granted to sell the land at the best possible market price of between Sh250,000 and Sh300,000 per acre.

ADC then proceeded to sub divide the land into five acre blocks but instead allocated them to 125 persons at a paltry Sh20,000 per acre.

ADC processed title deeds for the parcels of land and some allottees subsequently sold the land and transferred the titles to new owners.

ANCESTRAL OWNERSHIP

However, local residents did not allow the purchasers to take possession of the land claiming ancestral ownership and that they should have been given priority. They have since petitioned the parliamentary land committee that is investigating the matter.

As at November 2010, ADC confirmed that it had only received Sh41.3 million from those allocated.

ADC has until now not provided any records of deliberations and approval for disposal and sub division of the land to the investigators.

It, however, provided EACC with some copies of applications for allotment, allotment letters, application and consent from the Land Control Board and a schedule of the 125 allottees. This includes land registration number, acreage and amounts paid.

EACC is seeking the revocation of the allocations after initial investigations revealed that procedures were not followed and little paperwork is available on how the allocation was done.

MEMO

The then ADC managing director had in an internal memo dated January 17, 1994 indicated that prospective buyers had offered between Sh250,000 and Sh300,000 per acre for the ADC land.

The allocations that began in July 1994 stretched over a 12-year period until July 2008. Records, however, indicated the payment of Sh20,000 per acre.

The allocation of the 990 acre ADC farm led to the collapse of government-sponsored livestock productions, seed maize, seed grass, national Boran stud, potato seed production multiplication and horticultural production projects.

The beneficiaries are a list of the who-is-who in the country at the time.

EACC investigators will present their findings to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and the Asset Recovery Authority for action.

NO DOCUMENTATION

“Investigations are ongoing despite challenges posed by lack of documentation. Once completed the Commissions will make appropriate recommendations and present them to the DPP, National Land Commission and Asset Recovery,” EACC spokesperson Yasin Aila Amaro said, when contacted.

The initial beneficiaries include N. Patel and M.K Patel of Jayesh Auto Spares (allocated 153 acres at Sh7 million), Chemusian Ltd (47.3 acres), Disneyland Investment Ltd associated with J.K. Chepkwony (25 acres), former ministers Kipkalya Kones (15 acres) and another five acres through his company Kiko Ltd, Simon Nyachae (17.8 acres paid for on July 26, 2006), former nominated MP Ezekiel Bargentuny (14 acres), Katendewa Ltd listed to F.K Baya and Peris Dama Baya (10 acres), M/S Teber Company Ltd of N.K Tum (55 acres), Gideon Toroitich (5 acres paid for on January 30, 1995), Ziporah Kitony (5 acres).

EVICTED

Others are Jonathan Katana Nzai, Katana Ngala (5 acres), Shaban Isaack, (5 acres), Abu Mohammed (5 acres), Uniter Pamela Kidula (10 acres), Hosea Kiplagat through Sewenei Ltd (5 acres), former ADC MD Wilson Kilele awarded five acres to himself and Justice Philip Ransley through Eldora Farm, Sajjad Mohammed Ali Rashid (5 acres), Dr Frank Mwongera (10 acres). N. Too’s Ngenyilel Ltd (5 acres), S. Manyinya (5 acres), T. Kirui of Kiruto co. Ltd (10 acres) and Alice Chesire.

Magarini legislator Michael Thoya Kingi, in his petition to the National Assembly, had said that residents of Sabaki ward in his constituency were without compensation forcefully evicted from their ancestral land and relocated by the colonial government to pave way for the establishment of a foreign national owned Kisima farm.

Upon independence, the government repossessed the farm and allocated it to ADC and renamed it Sabaki Farm.

PRIME LAND

“That with time, the once thriving livestock enterprise started to dwindle under the management of ADC. The local residents felt that this was a deliberate attempt to allow well-connected individuals to get easy access to the prime land. That ADC management has illegally allocated the land to well-connected individuals who have been issued with title deeds,” the MP says in his petition No. 009 of 2019.

According to the Magarini legislator, the National Land Commission had in its letter to Kilifi County Commissioner dated March 13, 2015 confirmed that the ADC management was illegally allocating land to individuals.

Kingi sought the Departmental Committee on Land’s intervention for the government to resettle Sabaki ward residents on their ancestral ADC farm.

SH490 MILLION

In his petition, he also wants the Land Committee to investigate the allocation of the ADC Sabaki farm land and revoke all title deeds to individuals illegally allocated.

In March, EACC recovered, 2,500 acres of land worth Sh490 million belonging to the Kenya Agricultural Research and Livestock Organisation (KARLO) in Naivasha that had been grabbed by a prominent politician.