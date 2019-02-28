By ANITA CHEPKOECH

Water Cabinet Secretary (CS) Simon Chelugui has denied reports that taxpayers stand to lose billions in the latest cash cow for tenderpreneurs that involves construction of mega dams.

CS Chelugui also denied media reports that he had been summoned by the head of criminal investigations George Kinoti to shed light on the alleged corruption claims.

The CS, who was speaking at his Upper Hill office on Thursday, said the projects under scrutiny, with the exception of Itare Dam, are not in his Water and Irrigation docket.

He said the 57 dams under construction fall under four different ministries of East Africa Community and Regional Development, Energy, Agriculture and Water.

“There has been no abuse or misuse of public funds as indicated in series of media reports. Also I have not been summoned before the since I explained the correct position and status of the dams under our ministry,” said the CS.

KVDA PROJECT

Arror and Kimwarer dams are being implemented by the Kerio Valley Development Authority (KVDA) under the East Africa ministry, Mr Chelugui said.

He said the remaining works at the stalled Itare Dam in Nakuru County will be assigned to another contractor since the Italian firm that won tender is bankrupt.

“We had a first option to allow CMC di Ravenna to continue under the current contractor and another of terminating it altogether. But a viable option has been found considering the restrictive conditions of the contract signed between the government and the current contractor,” he said.

The CS said the contract allows the government to assign the whole or part of the contract to other parties with the prior agreement of the contract.