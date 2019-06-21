By RICHARD MUNGUTI

City lawyer Assa Nyakundi's murder case was adjourned again on Friday to enable him challenge the legality of a murder charge that the Director of Public Prosecution is pursuing.

Mr Nyakundi was charged with manslaughter after he shot and killed his son Joseph Bogonko Nyakundi on March 17, but the State applied to review the charge it believes is lenient.

On Friday, justice James Wakiaga pushed the case for reasons including the defence team's request for adequate time to prepare its case and Mr Nyakundi's right to be represented by a lawyer of his choice.

Mr Wakiaga extended orders for Mr Nyakundi's release on a Sh300,000 bond to July 9 and ordered the case placed before justice Jessie Lesiit, who will issue directions on that date.

JUSTICE

On July 9, defence lawyers John Khaminwa, Harun Ndubi and Dunstan Omari (the family lawyer) will argue two applications challenging the legality, validity and constitutionality of the murder trial.

Dr Khaminwa and Mr Ndubi told the judge they would file applications under Section 276 (1) (2) of the Penal Code to strike out the murder charge.

Dr Khaminwa urged the judge to grant him time to file a "substantive, land mark application" to challenge the DPPs move. He noted that this would be in the interest of justice.

Justice Wakiaga directed the lawyers to file their applications in three days and serve DPP Noordin Haji.

MANSLAUGHTER

Dr Khaminwa also noted that a manslaughter case against his client was yet to be determined by a Kiambu court.

The lawyer said Mr Haji attempted to terminate the Kiambu case by entering a nolle prosequi - a formal notice of abandonment - but that the defence opposed this.

“Before determination of the manslaughter case, the DPP filed a murder case before this court. The DPP has now dashed to this court with a murder charge arising from the same incident as the manslaughter one,” he said.

He further asked the judge to allow him to travel to a Mombasa university to deliver a lecture later in the day.

Mr Omari added that he would file an application to question the DPP’s commencement of the murder case without the participation of Mr Nyakundi's family.

PROTEST

In his short ruling, the judge allowed the adjournment sought to enable Dr Khaminwa fly to Mombasa for the university event.

He noted that he could not deny the accused the chance to be represented by an advocate of his choice as this would be an affront to his rights.

The case was adjourned amid a protest by State prosecutor Catherine Mwaniki, who noted “ it should be borne in mind that a young man’s life was cut short and his constitutional right to live taken away prematurely”.

“I was ready to proceed with this case today as directed on Thursday on the legality of the preferred murder charge,” Ms Mwaniki said.