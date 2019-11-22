By BRIAN OKINDA

The Kenya Scouts Association (KSA) has condemned the misuse of its attire by comedians Eric Omondi, Mammito and an unnamed third humourist captured in a photo going round on social media.

The association has called on the trio to apologise for misusing their apparel.

SACRED UNIFORM

“Our attention has been drawn to the photo of the renowned Kenyan comedians in Scout Uniform. While the association encourages and promotes arts and creativity, the use of sacred scouts gear such as badges and uniform is highly protected and must not be used inappropriately,” says KSA chief commissioner Victor Radido in a statement to media.

He adds that after a thorough scan of the photo, the association’s view is that the actions in the picture portray a high misuse of the scout movement’s uniform and potentially taints the image of the association, its reputation and brand as the country’s leading disciplined youth movement.

“The pictured artists are not registered as members of KSA and that in itself is a violation of the law as stipulated since non-members are not allowed to wear the uniform, and also the scouting uniform is a ceremonial gear for official functions and is not used in undue physical activities such as mud-runs, swimming, and assault cases as portrayed in the photo,” says Mr Radido in the communiqué.

DISCIPLINED MOVEMENT

He also notes that scouting is a disciplined movement for young people whose members are not armed and are messengers of peace, known to resolve conflicts through amicable and weapon-free interventions.

“But the comedians’ photo portrays scouts as an armed organised militia to those who might not know much about the humourists or about the scout movement,” he adds.

Mr Radido cites the Kenya Scouts Act CAP 219 which protects the scout uniform and cautioned against its misuse noting that its abuse may attract punitive measures.