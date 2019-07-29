Audit report unearths Sh3bn relief food scam

By DAVID MWERE

The State Department of Special Programmes under the Ministry of Devolution cannot account for Sh3.4 billion spent in the distribution of relief food to vulnerable persons in what appears to be a blatant misuse of public funds, according to Auditor General Edward Ouko’s latest report.

The 2017/18 report tabled in the National Assembly by Majority Leader Aden Duale last week has unearthed discrepancies in relief food receipts and distribution, meaning that it may not have reached the intended beneficiaries.

“The accuracy, completeness, validity and accountability of transfer balance of Sh3.4 billion could not be confirmed,” Mr Ouko says.

He notes that the State Department of Special Programmes does not follow up to ensure relief food sent to the counties is received by the intended beneficiaries. This was evident from inconsistencies in dispatch and receiving records.

ACCOUNTABILITY

Mr Ouko notes that although the documentation involved in the procurement of commodities were made available, those for distribution to beneficiaries and the basis of their selection were not provided for scrutiny.

“Therefore, there is nothing to show that the foodstuff was received by the beneficiaries. There is no documentation on how the needy persons were identified and no support of how the quantities and destinations were determined,” Mr Ouko says.

Anomalies were cited in Mwatate, Kilifi North, Baringo Central, Kitui Central and Makueni. These sub-counties lacked comprehensive records to show how the distribution was done, an indication that the food may have been diverted.

The report further reveals that during distribution, undertaken by the State Department of Interior, there was no report of quantities received and distributed to the State Department of Special Programmes.

PENDING BILLS

Mr Ouko blames the State Department of Special Programmes for not ensuring smooth logistics for the transportation and delivery of the relief foodstuff.

The report also noted that there was no accountability for Authority to Incur Expenditure (AIE) sent to County Commissioners for transport as evidenced in the counties, which could not fully account for the Sh1.7 million AIEs sent to them.

Although the department had no vehicles at the sub-counties, AIEs were being used for motor vehicle repairs.