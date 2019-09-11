By GAITANO PESSA

Thirdway Alliance Party leader Ekuru Aukot has dismissed claims that his push for constitutional amendment through the Punguza Mizigo initiative is sponsored by the deputy president.

Dr Aukot, who was in Busia County Assembly on Wednesday to drum up support for the bill, said the falsehood associated with the initiative is cheap propaganda aimed at derailing the process.

“If you must relate this bill with anyone then they should be the over 1.2 million Kenyans who we engaged when our team went round to collect their views.

"This is cheap propaganda aimed at discrediting this process,” he said.

NO POLITICAL LINKS

Dr Aukot reiterated that the bill should also be linked to members of county assemblies who are supporting it and must now make a decision to either pass or reject it in totality.

“Linking such an initiative to only one person who has only one vote is cheap politics that will not help this country move forward.”

He emphasised that the initiative is purely people-driven contrary to the notion that its being sponsored by certain individuals.

CITIZENS SUPPORT

“This initiative is being supported by ordinary Kenyans through Pay Bill No 785500. So far we have received overwhelming support through donations.

Dr Aukot said the success of the bill will see the country save at least Sh3.78 trillion of the annual budget.

“This is a burden that we want to reduce for Kenyans and will be reciprocated with direct development at their door steps since each of the 1,450 wards will be entitled to an equitable share of Sh100 million.”

Busia County Assembly Speaker Bernard Wamalwa committed the bill to the Legal Affairs and Human Rights Committee to charter a public participation framework and table a report before October 14, 2019.

TWO VOTES IN

Dr Aukot’s bill which has already received a nod in Turkana and Uasin Gishu Counties proposes an increase to county revenue share allocation to counties from current 15 per cent to 35 percent.

The bill also proposes that all the 1,450 wards be used to as primary units for accelerated development, replacing National Government Constituency Development Funds (NG-CDF).

Other proposals include scrapping off the position of Woman Representative, abolishment of the position of Deputy Governor, reduction of the number of MPs from current 416 to 147 and introduction of a one seven-year term Presidency among others.

The bill is supposed to be approved by at least 24 counties before it’s tabled in the National Assembly and senate to either approve or reject it.

If approved by majority in the two houses, the bill will be ready for Presidential Assent.

TWITTER WAR

On Tuesday, Dr Aukot and Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru were embroiled in a Twitter war of words over the Bill.

Kirinyaga MCAs had rejected the Bill.

Majority leader Kamau Murango had presented the Bill which was not seconded by any MCA leaving it in limbo.

Ms Waiguru lauded their move leading to altercation with Dr Aukot on Twitter.