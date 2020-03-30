By VICTOR RABALLA

Thirdway Alliance Kenya party leader Ekuru Aukot has called on the government to urgently take action against police officers found mishandling and violating the rights of Kenyans in the pretext of enforcing the current nationwide curfew.

Dr Aukot said officers seen in photos and videos beating and brutalising people prior to the start of the curfew hour should be identified and prosecuted.

He said the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) should investigate and take action against the culprits.

SPREADING VIRUS

“Through their brutal and violent action, the police [are] spreading the virus that we are trying to control,” he said.

He said it is inhuman for the law enforcement officers to unleash violence on already suffering Kenyans in an attempt to reduce the spread of Covid-19.

In a letter to Inspector-General of Police Hillary Mutyambai on Sunday, Dr Aukot, while appreciating the role the police play, pointed out that the rising brutality is inexcusable.

He at the same time asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to revise the beginning of the curfew to at least 9pm to enable majority of the population to fend for their families.

FOOD AND WATER

“Majority of Kenyans live from hand to mouth and lack basic needs such as food and water. There is no parent who would sit at home and watch his or her children starve to death,” Dr Aukot said.

As a basic human right, Dr Aukot indicated that provision of food is recognised in the Constitution and enforcing the curfew is having the undesirable effect of starvation, which on itself violates the right to food.

“It is not possible for the majority to remain indoors. If the government does not provide solutions to lack of basic life needs, most Kenyans must venture out and go home late for the sole purpose of putting food on the table,” he said.