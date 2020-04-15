Author Ken Walibora dies

By LYNETTE MUKAMI

More by this Author

Renowned linguist, author and journalist Ken Walibora is dead.

Prof Walibora lost his life after being knocked down by a matatu on Landhies Road on Friday.

He had been missing since Friday, with his family searching for him for days.

He was one of Kenya's most prolific authors, with about book 40 titles under his belt.

Some of his most famous books include Siku Njema, which was used as a secondary school set book in Kenyan schools, and Ndoto ya Amerika.

He also worked as a Kiswahili news reader on NTV, which helped make him a household name across the country.

Advertisement

He held a PhD in Comparative Cultural Studies from Ohio State University in the US.

He served as an assistant professor in African Languages at the University of Wisconsin before taking up the position of Kiswahili quality manager at Nation Media Group until January 2017.