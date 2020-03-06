Washington blames Kenyan courts for doing little to help in the fight against trade in narcotics.

By ALLAN OLINGO

More by this Author

Kenya’s Anti-Narcotics Unit (ANU) conducted over 1,500 raids in the first nine months of 2019, seizing over 56.8 kilogrammes of heroin, 7.9 metric tonnes of cannabis, 3.6 kilos of cocaine and over Sh18 million in cash and property, a new report released by the United States (US) Department of State shows.

The International Narcotics Control Strategy Report of the Bureau for International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs shows the raids and seizures were made possible through the use of modern surveillance techniques and forensics that saw significant investigations targeting police and judicial officials carried out last year.

Washington blames Kenyan courts for doing little to help in the fight against trade in narcotics, adding that it “requires further improvements to effectively prosecute drug trafficking cases”.

THREAT OF DRUGS

“Kenya [faces] the threat of drugs flowing to and through the country and the ancillary corrupt activities. Kenya’s government will need to remain vigilant and aggressively pursue drug traffickers and continue efforts at the grassroots level to reduce drug demand,” the report says.

The country has been named a transit point for a variety of illicit drugs, including heroin and cocaine, with domestic drug consumption growing. Precursor chemicals used to produce methamphetamine and other illicit drugs also pass through Kenya.

Advertisement

“Heroin originating from Southwest Asia enters Kenya both from direct shipping across the Indian Ocean from launch sites along the Makran Coast in Pakistan and Iran and, increasingly, from countries to the south, transiting Tanzania and Mozambique. Most of the heroin entering Kenya is destined for international markets across the globe, particularly in Europe. Domestic heroin abuse is a growing threat, particularly in the coastal areas, including the main port city of Mombasa,” it says, adding that diligent work by local police has seen frequent seizures of drugs.

“By targeting drug trafficking organisations instead of individual traffickers, Kenya can more effectively prevent large shipments of drugs from entering or transiting Kenya,” the report says.

According to Washington, cocaine enters Kenya primarily via direct flights from South America to Ethiopia with overland transport through the porous borders in the north. Notably, since January, four police officers in government vehicles have been arrested while ferrying drugs.

Efforts by Kenya to improve its maritime security by building the capacity of its new Coast Guard Service has turned Tanzania and Mozambique into the new landing points for narcotics shipped into East Africa through the Indian Ocean, which is then transported via road “to Kenya or neighbouring Uganda.

“Traffickers exploit Tanzania’s long coastline and inadequate port security. Heroin is transported by small vessels southward along Africa’s east coast to Zanzibar and the mainland and in large quantities via land borders from Kenya, through Tanzania, and onward to Mozambique for transshipment to Europe and North America,” says the report.

However, all is not lost with the US saying the ANU remains the leading agency in drugs enforcement in the region and continues to improve its ability to conduct investigations and arrest traffickers.

“The government has supported anti-narcotics efforts by increasing the number of officers assigned to special units. Legislation has been proposed to give greater investigative tools to law enforcement,” the report said.

The country remains vulnerable to money laundering, financial fraud, and terrorism financing, with the unregulated networks of hawaladars and other unlicensed methods of money transfer.