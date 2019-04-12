Aviation workers union reject KQ push to run JKIA

By SAMWEL OWINO

More by this Author

The proposal by Kenya Airways to take over operations at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) continues to receive opposition with the Kenya Aviation Workers Union (Kawu) being the latest body to reject the deal.

The aviation workers union Thursday told a parliamentary committee that if the plan is allowed, it will lead to job losses at the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA).

AIRPORT JOBS

Appearing before the National Assembly Transport and housing committee, Kawu Secretary-General Moss Ndiema opposed the Privately Initiated Investment Proposal (PII) and told MPs that the move will lead to massive retrenchment of airport works.

The union representatives told the committee led by MP David Pkosing (Pokot South) that according to the PIIP, KAA workers will be seconded to Kenya Airways and after a period of time the national carrier will decide which workers to retain at a reduced salary and which ones to let go.

The union further expressed concern that those workers who will resist secondment to Kenya Airways will be absorbed back by KAA but later declared redundant.

Mr Ndiema told the committee that the union wrote to KAA in a letter dated November 23, last year to come clean about the fate of workers if the PIIP deal goes through but the authority did not respond.

Later, KAA Managing Director Jonny Andersen in a meeting held on January 23 informed the staff about the impending merger and that it would affect employment.

“Nobody has been speaking to us about this deal that will definitely affect employment of our members. We express fears over secrecy under which this matter is being done as we have never been given a copy of the document,” Mr Ndiema told the committee.

“Where on earth do you casually engage employees and then render them redundant without the involvement of the union? asked Mr Ndiema.

FINANCIAL CRISIS

He said none of the options being put on the table by Kenya Airways on the KAA employees guarantee them safety of their jobs.

The union attributed KQ financial woes to bad management which they warned that if it is not fixed, the merger will not help the national carrier.

“Kenya Airways plunged into financial crisis due to imprudent financial management. The PIIP as it is cannot achieve the objective of KQ,” Mr Ndiema said.

Mr Robert Linchoro, a member of the aviation union told MPs that benefits of the staff including pension that will be retained are likely to be reduced if the deal goes through.

The union urged the committee to reject the proposal as does not guarantee of success at Kenya Airways.

While agreeing that Kenya Airways needs to rescued from its dwindling financial fortunes, the union said the proposal will not be the way out.

They proposed to MPs that Kenya Airways first needs to be nationalized and become a public entity before merging with KAA for optimum results.

Appearing before the same committee Thursday, Kenya Airline Pilots Association (Kalpa) also pointed out at management flaws at Kenya Airways that led to the airline making losses.

PILOTS

The pilot’s association Secretary-General Captain Mureithi Nyaga told MPs that there are many expatriates at KQ being paid millions of shillings but deliver nothing in terms of output.

“Kenya Airways has five expatriates from Israel being paid about Sh5 million per month, we don’t know what exactly they do. We meet them in the corridors but you don’t see them doing anything,” Mr Nyaga told the committee.

The pilots said they have not seen the PIIP document and will only support it if it will help change fortunes of KQ and also protect jobs.

The Kenya Association of Air operations also expressed its doubts over the takeover deal, warning it should done in a way that it does not jeopardize operations of other industries and employment.

The operations Chief Executive Officer Eutychus Waithaka told the committee that KQ has failed to give them the PIIP document for scrutiny and also several meetings organised before to discuss the deal were cancelled and no reason has been given by the airline.

“Definitely we realized that something was wrong when the airline denied us opportunity to meet them over the proposal, but we thank this committee for giving us a platform to present our views over the deal,” Mr Waithaka said.