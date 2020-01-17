By VINCENT ACHUKA

By HARRY MISIKO

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino has landed in fresh trouble for allegedly shooting and injuring a DJ at a popular night club in Kilimani, Nairobi.

Police on Friday morning arrested the controversial Orange Democratic Movement lawmaker over the 4 a.m. shooting incident at B Club on Galana Road.

A police report seen by the Nation states that the MP drew his pistol and opened fire on the DJ, identified as Felix Orinda, after a heated exchange.

“He drew his pistol and shot the DJ in the neck. The victim was rushed to Nairobi Hospital in serious condition by the management of the club,” the report reads in part.

Detectives say they rushed to the scene but were yet to find the firearm.

“Officers are currently at the scene searching for the cartridge,” the report says.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) confirmed Mr Owino’s arrest.

“The MP is in lawful custody as further investigations continue,” DCI said in a Twitter post.

Mr Owino was driven to Kilimani Police Station, where he was being held in custody by the time of going to press.