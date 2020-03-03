By SAM KIPLAGAT

More by this Author

By JOSEPH WANGUI

More by this Author

Justice Luka Kimaru has imposed Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino's bond terms after finding that the trial magistrate erred by not doing so and allowing his release on bond.

In overturning the previous controversial ruling by Milimani Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi, he said the MP can continue supporting hospitalisation of the victim merely as a moral obligation.

However, he noted that the decision to pay for the medical expenses of the victim cannot be compelled through a criminal process unless the MP admits to the offence.

The terms are bond of Sh10 million with two sureties of the same amount or cash bail of Sh5 million.

His passport will also be deposited in court.

He is currently being held in custody until he fulfils the terms.

Advertisement

Mr Owino, whose real name is Paul Ongili, had been released on a cash bail of Sh10 million on January 27.

In the previous controversial ruling by Mr Andayi, the court had said the money will be used to settle the hospital bills for DJ Evolve, whose real name is Felix Odhiambo Orinda.

He had directed the MP to deposit the amount in four equal installments of Sh2.5 million for the next four months.

Mr Andayi has since recused himself from handling the case after Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji raised objections against the bail terms.

The MP was arrested after a shooting incident at B Club on Galana Road, Nairobi, in January.