The MP was arrested after a shooting incident at B Club on Galana Road in January.

By JOSEPH WANGUI

More by this Author

Justice Luka Kimaru has reduced Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino's bond terms from Sh10 million to Sh5 million in a case in which he is accused of attempting to murder DJ Evolve.

While issuing the decision Tuesday morning, the judge said State prosecutors had failed to offer any compelling reason on why the bond terms should not be reviewed.

The State also wanted cancellation of the MP's bond on grounds that he has other cases.

Mr Owino, whose real name is Paul Ongili, had been released on a cash bail of Sh10 million on January 27.

In the previous controversial ruling by Milimani Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi, the court had said the money will be used to settle the hospital bills for DJ Evolve, whose real name is Felix Odhiambo Orinda.

Mr Andayi has since recused himself from handling the case after Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji raised objections against the bail terms.

Advertisement

The MP was arrested after a shooting incident at B Club on Galana Road, Nairobi, in January.