Milimani Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi was Monday morning forced to adjourn the case involving Embakasi East MP Paul Ongili alias Babu Owino to enable police to clear the courtroom corridors of noise makers.

Noise from members of the public made it difficult for the proceedings to go on.

"We cannot proceed with this hearing given the noise from the corridors. Now I ask police to escort those making noise out of the court,” said Mr Andayi.

COURT CORRIDORS CLEARED

Immediately the magistrate gave the directive, police swung into action and cleared the court corridors of noise makers.

Members of the public standing in the courtroom were also ejected.

The magistrate stood down State prosecutor Jacob Ondari who was making his submissions to await normalcy to resume in court.

Earlier, Mr Ondari had asked the court to deny Mr Owino bond, saying that relatives of DJ Odhiambo Orinda, popularly known as DJ Evolve, whom he is accused of shooting, said he was in a critical condition. They also expressed fears that the MP would interfere with witnesses if released on bond.