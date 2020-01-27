Mr Andayi also said Babu must not drink alcohol or take narcotics in a public place, or interfere with witnesses, until the case is heard and determined.

The court gave conditions for the MP's release from Industrial Area Prison - he must pay the first instalment of Sh2.5 million before he is freed.

By RICHARD MUNGUTI

or Embakasi East member of Parliament Babu Owino, real name Paul Ongili, has been released on a cash bail of Sh10 million in his case over the shooting of a DJ.

In the ruling on Monday evening, the court said the money will be used to settle the hospital bill of victim DJ Evolve, whose name is Felix Odhiambo Orinda.

The cash bail will be paid in four installments.

CONDITIONS

The court gave conditions for the MP's release from Industrial Area Prison, one being payment of the the first instalment of Sh2.5 million before he is freed.

In addition, Milimani Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi said, two parliamentarians must sign for Babu's release. They are Mathare MP Anthony Oluoch and Nominated Senator Beatrice Kwamboka.

Mr Andayi also said Babu must not drink alcohol or take narcotics in a public place, or interfere with witnesses, until the case is heard and determined.

The MP was also ordered to submit his travel documents to the court.

The case will be mentioned on February 6 for directions on the pre-trial.

NOISE

Earlier, Chief Magistrate Andayi adjourned the case to enable police to remove noise makers, who made the proceedings difficult.

Members of the public who were standing in the courtroom were also ejected.

The magistrate stood down State prosecutor Jacob Ondari, who had been making his submissions, saying he had to wait for normalcy to resume.

Mr Ondari had asked the court to deny Mr Owino bond, saying the DJ's relatives reported that he was in a critical condition.

They also expressed fears that the MP would interfere with witnesses.