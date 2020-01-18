By ANITA CHEPKOECH

Embakasi East member of Parliament Babu Owino will spend the weekend at Gigiri Police Station amid investigations into the shooting of a DJ at a club in Kilimani.

He was arrested on the morning of January 17 after allegedly shooting and injuring DJ Evolve, real name Felix Orinda .

A police report seen by the Nation states the MP drew his pistol and opened fir after a heated exchange with Mr Orinda.

The DJ was admitted at Nairobi Hospital.

TRANFER

Detectives investigating the matter have conducted a DNA test to firm up the case against the legislator.

Babu was initially taken to Kilimani Police Station and later moved to Gigiri, where he spent the night.

On Saturday, his lawyer, Mr Cliff Ombeta, said he was moved in a bid to reduce the number of visits by his friends and constituents.

It was said that the visits were slowing the investigation.

“It’s at Gigiri where his fingerprints and other formalities were taken [on Friday],” said the lawyer.

BULLETS, DNA

After midday on Saturday, Babu was driven to his Kileleshwa home where detectives conducted a search and took more bullets.

His gun, nine bullets and a spent cartridge were confiscated on Friday.

“We then went to Kilimani Police Station, where a statement was recorded on the fresh findings, before we proceeded to the Government Chemist for a DNA test,” he said.

Mr Ombeta trailed the police car that took Babu back to Gigiri. He quickly disembarked and entered the restricted area.

HOSPITAL BILL

The lawyer further said the legislator paid a Sh600,000 hospital bill for Mr Orinda, who had neck surgery at the hospital.

“Babu sent his wife the amount and she paid the bill,” he said.