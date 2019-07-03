By MARY WAMBUI

The Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has begun reviewing baby Samantha Pendo’s case file in bid to prosecute police officers linked to her brutal death.

Speaking on Wednesday during the opening of an international conference on police accountability in Africa held at a Nairobi hotel, DPP Noordin Haji said prosecution will be informed by the findings of a public inquest into the killing of the infant in the August 2017 post-election chaos.

The inquest’s findings indicted five police commanders for ‘overseeing brutality’ that led to the death of baby Pendo.

An autopsy conducted on baby Pendo revealed that she succumbed to severe head injuries inflicted on her by officers who were responding to protests in Kilo, Nyalenda estate in Kisumu County.

The officers are Mr Titus Yoma, Kisumu County Police Commander at the time, Mr Christopher Mutune, former Kisumu East OCPD, and Mr Bernard Kipkosgey Koima, Deputy Sub-County AP Commander in charge of the area where the incident happened.