Banker reveals how cash was moved to Kidero's account

The witness, who was being cross-examined by prosecutor Joseph Gitonga, said the purpose of the money would be indicated as payment for sugar.

The money would later be transferred to Dr Kidero’s and Mr Osiro’s accounts at Family Bank and NIC Bank respectively.

Ms Nkatha Mirero, the then manager at KCB Kimathi Branch, said the money would be transferred from the Nairobi County government, then sent to the accounts of Ngurumani Traders and Lodwar Wholesalers.

By SAM KIPLAGAT

A manager at Kenya Commercial Bank Wednesday detailed to a court how money was transferred from the accounts of two companies to those of former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero and former head of accounts in his administration Stephen Ogago Osiro.

But while being questioned by Dr Kidero’s lawyer James Orengo and Ochieng Oduol for the two companies, Ms Mirero said no adverse report was made against the companies or the two accused persons.

Ms Mirero maintained that all transactions were explained and there was no reason to raise a red flag because the payments were not strange and there were supporting documents. She said the two companies had corporate accounts with overdraft facilities.

Dr Kidero is alleged to have received a total of Sh24 million from Lodwar Wholesalers Limited; Sh14 million on August 24, 2014, and another Sh10 million from the same company on September 11, 2014.

Ms Mirero said there were other payments above Sh1 million before and after the two payments involving other persons but the investigators were only interested in transactions made to Dr Kidero and Mr Osiro.

SOCIAL MEDIA

At the same time, defence lawyers led by Philip Nyachoti accused the DPP of trying the case on social media.

Mr Nyachoti said the DPP’s office was tweeting as the case proceeded. He argued that, by inviting comments from the public, the DPP was condemning the suspects unheard.

Dr Kidero has been charged together with former chief officers in his administration over the alleged loss of Sh213 million. They have denied a total of 35 counts that include conspiracy to commit an offence of corruption, abuse of office, fraudulent acquisition of public property, dealing with suspect property and unlawful failure to pay tax to a public body.

Others facing the charges include former county secretary Lilian Ndegwa, former chief finance officer Jimmy Mutuku Kiamba, former finance and planning minister Gregory Mwakanongo, former accounting head Stephen Ogago Osiro, former acting chief finance officer Luke Mugo and former acting head of Treasury Maurice Ochieng Okere.

Mr John Githua and Ms Grace Njeri of Lodwar Wholesalers Ltd and Ngurumani Traders Ltd are accused of fraudulently receiving payments from the county government.