By SAM KIPLAGAT

More by this Author

Police want a Nairobi court to lock up Mr Erick Adede and three other suspects arrested over Barclays dollar haul for 10 days as they investigate the case.

The other suspects linked to the Sh2 billion suspected fake dollars are Mr Ahmed Shah, Mr Irene Wairimu Kimani and Mr Elizabeth Muthoni.

Making the application before Senior Resident Magistrate Zainabu Abdul, the police on Thursday said they needed time gather evidence at the bank among other places.

The court heard that the officers needed to confirm whether the 20.9 million US dollars seized on Tuesday were real or fake and Central Bank is to be involved

Further, the court heard that the police also confiscated what appears to be gold and which needed verification.

Defence lawyers, led Sam Nyaberi, said they were not opposed to the application but the court should release them on bail and direct them to be appearing before the police.

Mr Nyaberi said there was nothing to show that the suspects were a flight risk or had interfered with investigations.

He further told the court that the police accompanied each of the suspects to their home where they conducted search hence they know where each of them lives.

He also said Mr Adede is a well-known person, having contested the Rangwe parliamentary seat in 2017.