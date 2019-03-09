Bomet East MP says every ward should have counselling centres in wake of devastating loss for her family.

Mr Kipyegon, the third born of former Minister Kipkalya Kones and Beatrice, died last week in Nakuru town.

By VITALIS KIMUTAI

Bomet East MP Beatrice Kones on Saturday revealed that her son Collins Kipyegon Kalya took his life after sending her a message while she was away in South Africa attending the PANAFRICAN parliament.

“He sent me a message stating he was taking his life and I should take care of his children. The action was unwarranted as he did not lack anything,” said Mrs Kones.

She said: “Kipyegon was my son, my driver and partner in farming enterprise… He was the only apolitical member of the family.”

She said it was unfortunate the current crop of youth cannot cope with life, which has resulted in rising cases of suicide.

“Counselling centres should be set up in every ward in the country to assist youth and the professional counsellors should visit schools,” said Mrs Kones during her son’s burial.

'ROLE MODEL'

The Deputy President William Ruto was among a host of leaders who condoled the family following the loss of their son.

In his message conveyed to the family by Energy Cabinet Secretary Charles Keter, Dr Ruto described the late Kipyegon as a “hard working independent-minded youth.”

“I learnt with great sadness the passing on of Kipyegon and I know how unexpected death of a loved one adds to the grief,” said Mr Ruto.

He said: “The deceased wanted to make a difference for himself, his family and community through farming and was a role model to youths engaged in agriculture.”

Kipyego left behind a widow Miriam Chelangat and three sons.

He was buried at Kaporuso village in Bomet East Sub County.