Benga musician John DeMathew dies in road crash

DeMathew was pronounced dead on arrival at Thika Nursing Home.

By NDUNG'U GACHANE

Benga musician John Ng'ang'a, alias John DeMathew, has perished in a road crash at Blue Post this evening.

Thika Base Commander Elenah Wamuyu said Demathew's car rammed into a lorry near Blue Post Hotel. He was alone in the car.

Gatanga MP Ngugi Nduati said DeMathew was coming from a harambee held at Metro Bar in support of fellow musician Peter Kigia.

Until his demise, he was the chairperson of the newly-launched Tamco Sacco that aims to uplift the welfare of musicians.