The big four ethnic groups dominate jobs at the Kenya National Examination Council (Knec), says a new internal report that details how smaller communities are missing out on opportunities at the agency.

A Knec report on its ethnic composition tabled in Parliament indicates that the four groups control 65.04 percent of the jobs at the agency despite accounting for less than half of the Kenyan population.

They left the other 44 ethnic groups to share the remaining 34.96 percent of the positions.

Under the diversity policy for State Ministries, Departments and Agencies released in December 2015 by the Public Service Commission, ethnic groups whose job representation surpasses their corresponding national population proportion are considered to be over-represented.