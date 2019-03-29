By KENNEDY KIMANTHI

Veteran journalist Naim Bilal has been appointed the new managing director of the State broadcaster, Kenya Broadcasting Corporation.

Information, Communication and Technology Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru announced the three-year appointment in a gazette notice dated March 20, 2019.

Prior to his appointment, Dr Bilal was the director of information at the ICT ministry and has previously worked at the Nation Media Group as a senior editor.

He has also worked at the Judiciary as the director of communications.

The MD’s position at KBC has been without a substantive boss after the retirement of Mr Waithaka Waihenya, who was temporarily replaced by Mr Paul Jilani in an acting capacity.

The decades-old State broadcaster has been in dire financial straits.