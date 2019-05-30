By JAMES KAHONGEH

The family of the late author Kenneth Binyavanga Wainaina have said they accommodated and loved him despite his sexual orientation and life choices.

The openly gay author died on Tuesday at Nairobi Hospital after suffering a stroke. He was 48.

Binyavanga's relatives spoke on Thursday during a memorial service at the National Museums of Kenya in Nairobi.

Describing him as a loving, mischievous and adventurous person, Binyavanga’s brother and sisters, who fondly called him Sweswe, said they had lost a key pillar of their family.

DIFFERENT

While acknowledging that he was "different" from the rest of his siblings, his elder brother Jimmy Wainaina noted that he was always "fun and cheerful" around other people.

"Ken's realities of life may have been different but they were ultimately intended for the good of all. He stood with a strong spirit of being true to self while being selfless," Jimmy said.

Binyavanga's sister Melissa Wanjiru said he touched many lives across the world in profound ways.

"You taught us to open new doors and new frontiers for those who could not speak up. You gave life everything you had. We love you," Ms Wanjiru said in her eulogy.

Njeri Gateru, the executive director of Kenyan National Gay and Lesbian Human Rights Commission, and Nguru Karugu hang farewell messages during a memorial service for author Binyavanga Wainaina at the National Museums of Kenya in Nairobi on May 30, 2019. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU | NATION MEDIA GROUP

SOCIAL MEDIA

The family also condemned people on social media who have been bashing the writer because his sexuality.

"As human beings, why do we cast aspersions on people because they are different from us?

"As a family, we are truly proud of Ken, what he had achieved and for taking our family name to the world," said an uncle only identified as Mr Wainaina.

'MINDS FREED'

Hundreds of people, including close friends and colleagues in the literary scene, attended the service.

They included Billy Kahora, Binyavanga's long-time friend and partner at Kwani? and South African author and literary critic Zukiswa Wanner.

Nairobi-based filmmaker Jim Chuchu described Binyavanga as the bravest and wisest man he had ever met.

"Thank you for freeing (our) minds, for dreaming for us and seeing and validating so many artists, writers and thinkers across our troubled continent," Chuchu said.

Guitarist Eddie Grey (left) and Boaz on the Nyatiti perform during a memorial service for author Binyavanga Wainaina at the National Museums of Kenya in Nairobi on May 30, 2019. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU | NATION MEDIA GROUP

PROFILE

Binyavanga, who was born and raised in Nakuru, had family from both Kenya and Uganda. His name, Binyavanga, was adopted from his Ugandan kin.

The author studied and partly worked in South Africa before returning to Kenya.

Binyavanga was an award-winning author and activist for the rights of lesbians, gays, bisexual, transgender and queer individuals.