By VINCENT ACHUKA

Police have arrested blogger Cyprian Andama Nyakundi and one Emmanuel Nyamweya Ong'era on allegations of extortion, blackmail and false accusations.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) reported this via Twitter on Monday, saying the arrests at Westgate Mall in Nairobi followed a successful probe.

"The two had just received Sh1 million from one of their victims, being a down payment [for a] Sh17.5 million [payment] they had earlier demanded as a precondition for pulling down libelous posts appearing on a website [they allegedly own]," the DCI said.

The directorate said Sh1 million exhibit money was recovered and that the suspects will be arraigned on Tuesday.

Mr Nyakundi and Mr Ong'era were taken to Gigiri Police Station.

