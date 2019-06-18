By MARY WAMBUI

By VINCENT ACHUKA

Blogger Robert Alai has been arrested in Nairobi a day after police warned him over publishing of photos of terror victims.

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) picked him up on Tuesday morning and drove him to their headquarters on Kiambu Road.

It was not immediately clear why he was arrested but on Monday, Police spokesperson Charles Owino warned him after he posted photos of officers who died in Wajir on Twitter.

CONDEMNED

Mr Owino condemned the posting of images of dead officers warning that such acts will not be tolerated. He added that an unspecified action would be taken against the blogger.

“We wish to condemn this act in the strongest term possible. It is not only unpatriotic but equally uncouth and unacceptable. Our officers deserve dignity and respect from all of us,” said Mr Owino.

He further noted that the images posted on social media demonstrate a lack of sensitivity to the bereaved families, the police service and the country at large.

“The unfeeling act of posting pictures of our fallen heroes online by one blogger is very unfortunate and inhuman. This is glorification of terror which is tantamount to supporting the same,” he added.

WAJIR BLAST

The officers who were on patrol succumbed after they were hit by explosives at Konton area in Wajir East Sub-County. Seven died on the spot, three sustained injuries and one is yet to be accounted for.

Mr Owino said the search for him is ongoing.

The Nation Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) also condemned Mr Alai’s actions.