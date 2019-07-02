By ELVIS ONDIEKI

Bob Collymore will be cremated today at a private function.

The Safaricom chief executive officer died on Monday morning, July 1, at the age of 61 at his home in Nairobi after a long battle with cancer.

His body was taken to the Lee Funeral Home.

He will be interred at the crematorium in Kariokor, where only family and close friends will be allowed to attend.

He joins a growing list of prominent persons in Kenya who have opted for cremation over traditional burial.

According to Safaricom chairman Nicholas Ng'ang'a, a memorial service is planned for later this week.

Collymore is survived by wife Wambui Kamiru and four children.