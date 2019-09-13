Body of missing Dutch tycoon found ...

Mr Cohen’s Mercedes Benz had remained parked in the compound and he had not contacted his relatives ever since.

By JOHN KAMAU

Police have finally found the body of missing Dutch tycoon Tob Cohen in a water tank within his compound in Kitisuru, Nairobi.

According to Director of Criminal Investigations boss George Kinoti, the late Cohen’s body was found on Friday afternoon dumped in an underground water tank in the compound.

The 71-year-old tours and travel expert was at the time of his disappearance pursuing a divorce case against his estranged wife Sarah Wairimu Kamotho. He had also filed an assault case against Ms Kamotho.

VANISHED

Mr Cohen vanished between July 19 and 20 and Ms Kamotho had told detectives that her husband had left for Thailand.

“He said he was taking a break,” Mr Cohen’s wife further told Nation. “Lawyers were pushing him for money and he wanted to seek medical treatment,” she added.

Initially, Mr Cohen's workers had told police that he left his high-security compound, where CCTV cameras point to the drive-way, on the afternoon of July 20 at around 2pm. They claimed that he only carried a briefcase and was driven off in a white car. By whom? They don’t know.

“My husband has not come home ever since,” Ms Wairimu said.

Mr Cohen’s Mercedes Benz had remained parked in the compound and he had not contacted his relatives ever since.

SEEK TREATMENT

At first, his wife – well known in Nairobi socialite circles - had told Mr Cohen’s friends that the established golf tournament organiser had left for Thailand to seek treatment but detectives say that there is no evidence from immigration department that the missing tycoon had left the country.

Ms Wairimu had repeated the same story to the Nation.

Detectives in Nairobi were intrigued by the disappearance since it happened shortly after two letters, dated July 20, 2019, that purported to withdraw both the divorce and assault case were sent to Mr Cohen’s lawyers; Judy Thongori for the divorce case and Dunstan Omari in the assault case. The letter to Ms Thongori was stamped as received on July 24.

One of the question that detectives assigned to the case are grappling with is: Did Mr Cohen write those two letters?

MISSING

Although Ms Kamotho had said that Mr Cohen left for Thailand, she also went to Kilimani Police Station on July 22 and reported that Mr Cohen was missing.

Four days before he disappeared, the Nation has established Mr Cohen had played a four-ball at the Vet-Lab Sports Club together with former Gatundu North MP Kariuki Muiruri.