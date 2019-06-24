By ERIC MATARA

Ms Norah Jelagat Borus, a Stanford University student, who died two weeks ago, will be buried on Saturday.

A family source revealed to the Nation that the body of the student arrived in the country on Monday morning from the United States.

“The body was flown into the country and taken to the Lee Funeral Home ahead of her burial at her father’s home in Sangurur village, Elgeyo-Marakwet this weekend," said the source.

The family was handed the body last week after police in the US concluded investigations into her death.

However, the cause of her death remains unknown with the family yet to publicly speak about it.

Efforts to reach the family spokesperson Joseph Maswan, who has been coordinating burial arrangements, did not bear fruit as he did not pick calls or respond to text messages sent to him.

PRIVACY

The deceased’s father Dr Peter Borus, who had flown to the US following his daughter's death, last week asked for privacy as they mourn.

“We are distraught as family and with heavy hearts, we ask for your prayers and seek your understanding and indulgence to allow us mourn privately," he said.

The family has organised a fundraising drive towards the funeral slated for Tuesday at the All Saints Cathedral, Nairobi.

The body of Ms Jelagat, one of the top students in the country in the 2013 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE), was found on June 14, at her residence in the institution.

Ms Jelagat, a last born in the family of Dr Borus and Dr Dinah Borus, was a Masters student of Computer Science at Stanford University.

The Precious Blood Riruta alumnus scored an A and was the best girl in Nairobi County in the 2013 KCSE results.