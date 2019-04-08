By JOEL MUINDE

Former police boss Joseph Boinnet has been sworn in as a Chief Administrative Secretary in the Tourism and Wildlife ministry.

The swearing in ceremony was held on Monday at State House, Nairobi and was conducted by Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua and witnessed by President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto.

President Kenyatta also witnessed the signing of the Leadership and Integrity Code and the Accountability Pledge by the new Inspector-General of Police Hillary Nzioki Mutyambai, who was sworn in at the Supreme Court.

Mr Boinnet, who handed over his office to Mr Mutyambai said he was satisfied by the work he did in the police service, chief among them implementing reforms initiated by Mr Kenyatta.

Interior Cabinet Secretary (CS) Fred Matiang’i and his Tourism counterpart Najib Balala were also among top government officials who attended the State House ceremony.

The new police boss has pledged to continue with the reforms.

Mr Boinnet retired in March after serving a four-year non-renewable term as the police boss.

He was picked to replace the embattled David Kimaiyo who resigned on December 4, 2014 following a security crisis in the country.

Mr Kimaiyo and the former Interior CS Joseph ole Lenku struggled to contain terrorist attacks by the Somalia-based group, Al-Shabaab.

Following the appointment of the late Kajiado Central MP Major-General (Rtd) Joseph Nkaissery as the Interior CS and Mr Boinnet as police boss, terrorist attacks abated.

They easily won the confidence of the public in the manner they handled security issues, but not without criticism.