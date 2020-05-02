By COLLINS OMULO

A lobby wants the government to increase funding for immunisation to save lives.

Hennet – an umbrella organisation for civil society organisations in the health sector – said Kenya's immunisation programme has an inadequate budget.

CEO Mercy Onsando also noted that the annual requirements for vaccines and linked supplies have a projected cost of Sh6.5 billion yet the government gives about half that amount.

Dr Onsando said this has resulted in an increase in number of unvaccinated children, mainly among underserved populations, as there isn't enough money to support implementation of the Reach Every Child (REC) plan.

She also noted challenges including inadequate vaccine distribution and maintenance of depots yet it has been proven that immunisation saves many lives every year and is widely recognised as one of the world’s most successful and cost-effective health interventions.

“We urge policy makers to prioritise immunization through allocation of sufficient funs, for through immunisation we will prevent diseases, reduce mortality and avoid over-stretching our health systems as people seek treatment," she said.

“It is estimated that every Kenya shilling invested in immunisation saves an average of Sh16 in the health system."

CHALLENGES

The Hennet boss noted Kenya's significant investments and reforms aimed at transforming healthcare, including Universal Health Coverage (UHC) which is part of President Uhuru Kenyatta's Big Four agenda, but said many challenges remain.

She cited delays in discharge of funds for vaccines, procurement and the co-financing of payments meant to support immunisation; reliance on development partners whose sustenance is decreasing and lack of additional financing requirements in the national budget.

“The current Covid-19 crisis has negatively impacted immunisation access for those in need with the possibility of children missing timely vaccination or not receiving it at all,” she said.

Dr Onsando said Hennet ran a campaign during the Africa vaccination week, between April 24 and 30, the aim being to increase domestic financing for immunisation as nearly 20 million children in the world today do not get the vaccines they need.

NEXT STEPS

To augment the drive, she called for a meeting with the government to discuss alternative means to ensure sustainability in immunisation financing amid transition from donor support and timely release of funds for vaccines procurement and operations to prevent stock-outs.