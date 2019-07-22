Bostwana’s President Mokgweetsi Masisi is expected in Kenya for a three-day State visit on matters related to agriculture, trade and investment, tourism, defence and security, health, mining and education.

On Sunday, State House spokesperson Kanze Dena said the two countries will sign several agreements during the visit starting Monday.

“Several matters of mutual benefit to the people of Kenya and Botswana are expected to be discussed,” she said.

ITINERARY

President Uhuru Kenyatta will formally receive his counterpart at State House in Nairobi on Tuesday.

The presidents will hold talks in private and with their delegations and later address a joint press conference.

They are expected to preside over the fifth session of the Botswana and Kenya Joint Permanent Commission on Cooperation.

They will also hold a high-level business forum of parastatals and private sector companies.

PAST RELATIONS

President Kenyatta last visited Botswana in 2016 following an invitation by then President Ian Khama.

During his three-day visit at the time, he pushed for a review of regulations that limited business and employment opportunities between Kenya and the southern African country.

Just after the visit, Kenya Airways stopped flying to Gaborone. Kenyans in Botswana have been calling on the government to intervene so the national carrier resumes the flights.