Boy is Ken Okoth's son, DNA shows

A woman who was denied the opportunity to participate in the burial of the late Kibra MP Ken Okoth can breathe a sigh of relief after DNA results revealed that the former lawmaker is her child’s biological father.

Lawyer Danstan Omari representing Anne Thumbi, the child’s mother, Thursday filed a DNA result which returned a verdict of 99.99 per cent.

They conducted three DNA tests, both locally and abroad. The mother has nevertheless presented the DNA results conducted locally.

The magistrate's court had ordered a DNA test be conducted after the child, and her mother, were excluded from being part of the process of the lawmaker’s burial. The late lawmaker’s family had refused to acknowledge them as part of the family.

“The late MP Okoth is the biological father of the minor, who was the subject of the dispute. We have presented the local DNA result as a sign of confidence of the Kenyan medical facilities,” lawyer Omari said.

He said that they are also going to give the same results to the other family members of the late lawmaker who were doubting the child's paternity.

