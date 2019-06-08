Building Bridges team speaks out on referendum

By RUSHDIE OUDIA

A Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) official has dismissed claims by some politicians that the team has already settled on a referendum recommendation.

Vice-chairperson Adams Oloo, speaking in Kisumu, said the team will not be distracted by "political statements'' being made by leaders and will only concentrate on its mandate.

He said the team is yet to receive Deputy President William Ruto's proposal for the creation and recognition of the official opposition.

Dr Ruto made the proposal in a speech at Chatham House in London. “Kenya is a very political country. We have had attacks from various fronts. Whatever politicians say, as long as it is not presented to us, remains mere talk,” Prof Oloo said.

He spoke as it emerged that of the 78 registered political parties in Kenya, only six have presented their views to the BBI team.

They are former vice-president Kalonzo Musyoka's Wiper Democratic Movement, Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua's Maendeleo Chap Chap and Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula's Ford-Kenya.

GOVERNANCE

Others are former Bomet Governor Isaac Ruto's Chama Cha Mashinani, the Democratic Party and Narc-Kenya, whose memorandum was presented to the team by party leader Martha Karua.

Several politicians have been vocal on a number of issues, with debate on a referendum and restructuring the government with a possible expansion of the executive dominating political rallies.

It has emerged that neither President Uhuru Kenyatta's Jubilee nor opposition leader Raila Odinga’s ODM, which have been vocal on some of the issues, have presented their thoughts to the team.